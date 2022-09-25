SBP warns against scams

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has advised the public not to share their personal credentials or banking information on telephonic or WhatsApp calls and messages with individuals impersonating officials of the SBP, banks, or any other agency.

“It has come to our knowledge that fraudsters are sending fake WhatsApp messages with SBP's logo to the general public, claiming SBP has blocked their ATM card or bank account due to non-verification of credentials,” the SBP said in a statement on Saturday.

To verify/ unblock the account, the central bank asked customers to call either the sender of the message (i.e. call on the number from which the message was received) or on a specific number mentioned in the message.

“The public is informed that these messages are not sent by SBP nor does SBP deal with blocking/unblocking/verifying of banking customers’ accounts/ payment cards (ATMs, credit cards).”

SBP asked the public to call their banks’ dedicated helpline in case of any ambiguity and to immediately report the details of such calls, messages and website links to their concerned bank or to the relevant authorities such as Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and Federal Investigation Agency.