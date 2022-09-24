Violation of by-election code: ECP’s DMO issues show-cause notices to Punjab officials

MULTAN: The District Monitoring Officer (DMO) has issued show-cause notices to the Punjab officials, including Punjab chief secretary on the complaint of PDM candidate Syed Ali Musa Gilani, stating that Amjad Shoaib Khan, a grade-19 officer, was posted and transferred in violation of by-election code of conduct, The ECP’s DMO questioned the issuance of transfer and posting order despite by-elections at NA-157 constituency.

Similarly, a notice has also been served on the MD Baitul Mal for appointing the grade-19 director to Multan Baitul Mal. He also issued a notice to the PS Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering for giving additional charge of MD Wasa to superintending engineer, while a show cause was also served to the MD Wasa Multan on the complaint of the PDM candidate.

According to the notification of the ECP, dated 28 July and 14 September, no government department or local body can make an appointment or transfer in the constituency. The above officials were held accountable for violation of the code of conduct and asked to explain in writing to the District Monitoring Officer, otherwise, these cases will be referred to the Chief Election Commissioner for further action.