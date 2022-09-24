Newborn found injured, dies in hospital

LAHORE:A newborn girl died in hospital on Friday, two days after she was found injured in the limits of Ghalib Market police.

An unidentified motorcyclist along with two women had thrown the newborn on Gurumangat Road in the Ghalib Market area. The girl died in the hospital during treatment on Friday. Police got the CCTV footage of the cameras installed in the nearby building and started searching for the culprits.

Police said that in the CCTV footage, it can be seen that a man and two women riding a motorcycle threw the child on the road from the moving motorcycle, due to which she was seriously injured. A case was registered against unidentified persons.

CCPO Lahore also took notice of the incident and ordered SP Model Town to submit a report in this regard and arrest the culprits. Man shot dead by 'friends': A 33-year-old man was shot dead by his friends in the Chuhng police area on Friday.

The victim was identified as Mohsin Riaz, a resident of Shadab Colony, Mohalla Shekhanwala, Chuhng. The accused identified as Muharram and Ijaz murdered their friend Mohsin and escaped from the scene. Body was shifted to the mortuary.

Man dies: A 32-year-old man died in the limits of Nishtar Colony police on Friday. The victim identified as Javed, son of Akbar, had come to the house of his relatives in Bahadurabad, Nishtar Colony. It was suspected that Javed died after consuming some poisonous substance. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary.

PESD responds to 1,058 accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,058 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, six people died, whereas 1,086 were injured. Out of this, 610 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 476 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.