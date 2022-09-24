Govt, NGOs urged to launch relief, rehab activities in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The former provincial minister, Maulana Asmatullah, has demanded the federal and provincial governments and non-governmental organisations to initiate relief and rehabilitation activities in the flash flood-affected Kohistan districts.

“The flood affectees, particularly in the Lower Kohistan, are still without relief and rehabilitation activities and if not provided with the food and medicines, more deaths will occur because of hunger and diseases,” he told a seminar organised by the Saibaan Development Organisation here Friday. People from different walks of life from Lower Kohistan, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan and non-governmental organisations attended the seminar.

Maulana Asmatullah said that there was an urgent need for food and medicines in the affected parts of Lower Kohistan as roads and bridges, which were washed away in recent flash floods, were yet to be rehabilitated.

“I appeal to the non-governmental organisations to come forward to save humanity as affected families have also been suffering from waterborne and skin diseases,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Saibaan’s Chief Executive Officer Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi said that his organisation supplied the essential goods to families affected by the recent flash floods in Dubair valley of Lower Kohistan and Manoor valley in the Mansehra district. “The devastation triggered by recent flash floods is much higher in Kohistan as estimated by the department concerned so nongovernmental organisations should come forward to relief and rehabilitation of the affected families and infrastructure,” he added.