Violation of Doha pact root cause of Afghanistan’s troubles

Islamabad : The need for the Taliban’s compliance with Doha Agreement - as mitigation against denial of their international recognition - figured prominently during the 2nd Pak-Afghan Religious Scholars Conference organised by Centre for Research and Security Studies as part of its track 1.5/2 initiative Beyond Boundaries.

The participating Afghan and Pakistani religious scholars stressed that compliance is important for all parties to the agreement as much as it is for the Taliban. Bilateral violation of the Doha agreement is the root cause of Afghanistan’s tribulations.

A diverse group of religious scholars, hailing from different provinces of Pakistan and Afghanistan, representing different schools of thought and sects attended the two-day dialogue with the agenda focused on girls’ education and women’s rights in Afghanistan, the state of peace and security, and the inclusion of all ethnic groups in the government led by the Taliban.

Dr. Huma Baqai, an international relations expert, commenting on 1-year Taliban rule in Afghanistan said that impediments are regressive policies adopted by the Taliban such as the girls’ school ban, restricted mobility lack of livelihood opportunities for women, and the impact of parochialism on the future of the country and its social fabric.

Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistan’s former Ambassador to Afghanistan, stated in his keynote address that the Taliban have restored peace in the country and armed resistance weakened since they assumed power, but the presence of certain terrorist groups on Afghan soil poses a threat to regional peace and stability. He stressed Taliban must concretely tackle the issue as they need to take further steps to ensure their government gets the due recognition.

Scholars from both sides opined that deviation from Doha Agreement is detrimental to the Afghan cause and the Taliban would lose clout in the international arena if they do not follow it in letter and practice, but highlighted the United States and other countries also need to be mindful of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and adopt a policy of non-interference.

Strong emphasis was made on the issue of girls’ education. Imtiaz Gul, Executive Director, CRSS, said that the Taliban have a weak government and are currently under massive international pressure. Amidst all this, he said, they should first address the issue of the girls’ school ban and the international community also should stick to this demand as education is the essence of a prosperous nation.