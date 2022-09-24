77 dead in migrant shipwreck off Syria

DAMASCUS: At least 77 migrants drowned when a boat they boarded in Lebanon sank off Syria’s coast, Syria’s health minister said on Friday, in one of the deadliest such shipwrecks in the eastern Mediterranean.
Lebanon, which since 2019 has been mired in a financial crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the worst in modern times, has become a launchpad for illegal migration, with its own citizens joining Syrian and Palestinian refugees clamouring to leave their homeland. Around 150 people, mostly Lebanese and Syrians, were on board the small boat that went down on Thursday off the Syrian city of Tartus.
"Seventy-seven people have died," Syria’s Health Minister Hassan al-Ghabash told state television from Al-Basel hospital in Tartus, where he said 20 survivors were being treated, including eight in critical condition.
TUNIS: A Tunisian judge has jailed eight members of a police union for harming public security and disobedience after...
UNITED NATIONS: The United States is seeking more pressure on Myanmar’s junta through the United Nations and is...
LONDON: Hilary Mantel, the first British novelist to win the Booker Prize twice and who sold millions of books around...
UNITED NATIONS: The United States on Friday rejected Iranian requests regarding the revival of the nuclear pact made a...
WASHINGTON: US House Republicans unveiled their "Commitment to America" on Friday, as they seek to unite around a...
NEW YORK: The top US and Chinese diplomats met on Friday in New York as soaring tensions show signs of easing, but...
Comments