US relief team reaches flooded areas

LAHORE:The American Muslim Medical Relief Team (AMMRT) has reached flood affected areas in Pakistan. American Muslim Medical Relief Team (AMMRT) was established in 2005 by Hazrat El Sheikh Syed Mubarik Ali Shah Gillani (May Allah be Pleased with Him), to provide humanitarian aid for those afflicted by world disasters. The AMMRT dispatched the first batch of humanitarian workers who arrived from North America, to aid flood victims. The AMMRT is comprised of doctors, nurses, medical practitioners, and trained volunteers. Victims are being provided expert emergency medical care and dry rations.