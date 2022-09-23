Noor facing suspension by WSF

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top junior squash player Noor Zaman is facing suspension or a penalty from the World Squash Federation (WSF).

Noor, grandson of former world champion Qamar Zaman, is facing disciplinary action as he kicked a sponsor’s advertising board after losing a match in world juniors in France last month.

“He kicked a sponsor’s board when Pakistan lost an important match in World Juniors team championship. This is why he is facing a disciplinary action,” said a source while talking to ‘The News’.

The source added that Noor might face suspension from international circuit for a certain period or events or he could be fined.

When contacted, WSF’s administration coordinator Sean Warden told this scribe that the action against Noor would be taken by WSF’s Disciplinary Commission.

“..confirmation that when an appropriate decision has been taken by the WSF Disciplinary Commission, your information request should be directed to the respective national body, the Pakistan Squash Federation,” said Sean while responding to this scribe’s query.

It is to be noted that last year Noor faced a disciplinary action from Professional Squash Association (PSA) when he breached the PSA Code of Conduct Article 4.L. (Abuse of Racket or Equipment).

This happened at CAS International Squash Championships in October. PSA had issued an official warning to Noor. The behavioural issues are not new with Pakistani juniors as Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) discussed the players' discipline in and outside the court in detail in its executive committee meeting in July 2018.

Sheraz Saleem, an official of Punjab Squash Association, recommended PSF and the provincial associations/departments to educate players to maintain discipline.

He also suggested that if a player fails to maintain discipline during matches he should not be entertained for further support at any level.