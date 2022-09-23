Stopping dengue

The torrential rains have accelerated the spread of dengue in Sindh. According to reports, 2145 cases have been reported from Karachi alone, with the number of infected trending upwards at a frightening pace. Furthermore other urban centres in Sindh, including Hyderabad, Larkana and Jamshoro, have reported up to 3000 cases of malaria, according to the provincial health department.

The Sindh government has to take note of the situation and begin fumigating areas where a large number of infections have been recorded. It would also be advisable to begin distributing free mosquito nets and repellents in the lower-income neighbourhoods where residents are unlikely to be able to afford these essential preventative items.

Zabad Sakhi

Keelkori