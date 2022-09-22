KP govt okays drone tech use for policing

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday approved a Rs 500 million project for promoting modern policing through employing drone technology.

The nod was given by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan while chairing a meeting on employing drone technology in police, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Mining and Agriculture sectors, said a handout.

The chief minister directed the relevant officials to work out the necessary modalities within 15 days. He added that initially the project would be implemented in the Police Department and PDMA to be followed by the implementation in the Mining and Agriculture sectors. The participants of the meeting were informed that initially drone technology would be employed in the divisional headquarters. The project will incur a Rs 500 million cost and is expected to help facilitate operations, easy and safe monitoring of crime scenes.