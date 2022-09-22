Hungary to double scholarships for Pak students

LAHORE:Hungarian Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Bella Fazekas was called on PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar at his office and announced that the Hungarian government will double scholarships for Pakistani students this year.

He said that the Hungarian govt had increased PhD, Masters Degree Scholarships for Pakistani students from 200 to 400 and further procedure was being finalised in consultation with Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Deputy High Commissioner of Hungary Mr Tivadar Takacs, deans of faculties, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khurram and Director Regional Integration Centre Fauzia Hadi Ali. Addressing the meeting, Mr Bella Fazekas said that Hungary had a great heritage of Islamic architecture and wanted to introduce it to Pakistanis. The ambassador said that he wanted to organise exhibition and symposium at Punjab University to promote Pak-Hungary relations.