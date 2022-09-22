5 Pak shooters in Egypt c’ship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s five shooters, including three women, will participate in the ISSF World Championship scheduled in Cairo, Egypt, from October 12-25.

According to the entry list, Gulfam Joseph will play the 10-meter Air Pistol event (individual and mixed team categories).

Ghulam Mustafa Bashir will feature in the individual category of 25-meter Rapid Fire Pistol event. Anna Ibtisam and Kashmala Talat will take part in 10m Air Pistol event. Rasam Gul will play the 25m pistol event.