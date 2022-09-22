5 Pak shooters in Egypt c’ship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s five shooters, including three women, will participate in the ISSF World Championship scheduled in Cairo, Egypt, from October 12-25.
According to the entry list, Gulfam Joseph will play the 10-meter Air Pistol event (individual and mixed team categories).
Ghulam Mustafa Bashir will feature in the individual category of 25-meter Rapid Fire Pistol event. Anna Ibtisam and Kashmala Talat will take part in 10m Air Pistol event. Rasam Gul will play the 25m pistol event.
KARACHI: The 70th meeting of the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board will be held on Saturday here at a...
KARACHI: Pakistan's team optional training session, scheduled to be held here at the National Stadium on Wednesday,...
LAHORE: Nashra Sundhu has been named as Fatima Sana’s replacement for the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup to be played in...
The average T20 score at the NSK is 190 runs, and it is a batters’ paradise, but we messed up and could manage 158...
LONDON: Roger Federer wants to bring the curtain down on his glittering career by teaming up with long-time rival...
CHARLOTTE: There’s a blowout expected this week at the Presidents Cup, but you wouldn’t know it listening to...
Comments