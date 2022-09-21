Series against England helpful for T20 WC preparation: Shadab

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team’s vice captain Shadab Khan termed the series against England a good opportunity for Pakistan to prepare for ICC T20 World Cup to be held in Australia next month.

In an exclusive interview to Geo News, Shadab said that he is practicing to prepare himself for bowling in power play and death overs so that he could be used as a bowling option at any stage of the game.

He also said he is willing to bat further up in the order, if required by the team.“It is, of course, a very historic series and also a good opportunity for us to prepare for world cup. England is one of the best teams in limited over cricket that plays modern day cricket,” he said.

There is always a room for improvement in all the areas but team needs to work hard on batting as there are likely to be high scoring matches in Australia during the World T20, said Khan.

“I can contribute as a batter as well, the combination that we have in the team has very important role for me and Nawaz, we can be sent at any position so that we have to be prepared,” said Shadab, adding that he was aiming to work on improving his bowling variations during the upcoming series.

I’ve been working on something from Asia Cup and I will continue working on it so that it can be helpful for me in Australia said the national team’s all-rounder.“It is about my bowling variations, which I realized during T20 blast when I was bowling with new ball in the power play. I am working on it so that I can prepare myself in a better way to be able to bowl at any stage of the game, be it power play overs or death overs,” he said. “Just like England players know Pakistan’s condition by playing in PSL, we are also getting aware of the conditions by playing in different countries,” he concluded.