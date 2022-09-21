Armed men rob journalist’shouse, torture her

Islamabad : A gang of gunmen crashed into the house of Fauzia Shahid, renowned elderly journalist and former Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) at Media Town, held her and her family at gunpoint, tortured her, and looted away gold and mobile phone and fled.

The episode occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday when the gangsters, breaking the security circle of the Media Town, jumped into her house, broke into the residential building, and held the family at gunpoint, Fauzia Shahid told ‘The News’.

A team of police under the command of SP (Rural) Hassan Jahangir Watto reached the scene and collected pieces of evidence including fingerprints.

The Loi Bher police have registered the first information report (FIR) under section 395 PPC and initiated efforts to make headway toward the gangsters on the orders of the top cop of the Islamabad Police.

Fauzia Shahid lodged a complaint with the Loi Bher police station saying, “5 gangsters equipped with weapons jumped into her house and straightaway entered her room where she along with her husband were present, the gangsters held both of them at gunpoint and forcibly took away her bangle from her wrist. On showing resistance when they asked her to go to the upper portion where her daughter-in-law and granddaughter were present, they thrashed her inhumanly, dragged her by pulling her hair, punched, kicked, and slapped her face. However, they left the house when she loudly shouted at them.”

SP (Rural) Hassan Jahangir Watto told this correspondent when contacted that some suspicious people have been rounded for investigation. He claimed the gangsters would be arrested soon.