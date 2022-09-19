NAB has never filed any corruption reference against me: Mandviwala

ISLAMABAD: PPP’s leader and former deputy chairman Senate Salim Mandviwala said the NAB had never filed any corruption reference against him and the reports being circulated that the Accountability Court has returned a reference against him was not a corruption reference but a false case of misappropriation of the Kidney Hills allotment.

Reacting on the media reports, Salim Mandviwala said as the corruption reference had never been filed then how it could be returned as per newly-amended NAB Act by the Accountability Court, which returned a reference of misappropriation of Kidney Hills’ allotment against him.

He said the NAB made a politically-engineered reference against him, saying that the reference was false and baseless over allotment of Kidney Hills and not of the corruption.