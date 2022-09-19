PMD to set up 105 monitoring systems for weather prediction

ISLAMABAD: In order to gain 10-day accurate weather prediction, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) will establish 105 weather monitoring systems at a cost of Rs9.6 billion across Balochistan.

According to Director of Planning Tahir Khan, the department has started working on the survey for the establishment of the hi-tech monitoring systems. The project would improve the weather alert and warnings systems. He added that two radars and other equipment would be set up in Quetta and Gwadar. The World Bank will cooperate with PMD with regard to provision of funds in installing the advanced technology.