Patients in Mardan getting health services under Sehat card

MARDAN: The ratio of patients availing free healthcare services through Sehat Sahulat Programme at the Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) had reached 60 percent, claimed an official here on Sunday.

MMC Medical Director Prof Dr Immad Hameed said the number of patients seeking treatment under the Sehat card reported 45 percent increase in the span of just seven months.

He added the target was achieved by adopting an effective strategy and making relentless efforts. He said the ratio of patients, who were provided treatment and diagnostic services through Sehat Sahulat Programme was just 15 percent in February last when the new administration took charge.

He said that since then 45 percent increase was recorded in the number of patients availing free healthcare services through this service.

He said that the milestone was achieved due to a number of steps including setting up of a Sehat Sahulat Plus secretariat, starting procedures and treatment services in new specialties like neurosurgery, orthopedic and radiology (MRI, CT Scan).

The official said that the major and minor surgeries required the heads of units to ensure maximum admissions through Sehat Sahulat Plus by bringing changes in the existing system and creating awareness among the people.

The medical director said the hospital administration was committed to ensuring free healthcare services to all indoor patients through the programme in coming months.

“We have set monthly targets and are heading in the right direction. We want to ensure that 100 percent indoor patients at our hospital get healthcare coverage through the Sehat Sahulat Programme,” he added.