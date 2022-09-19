70 more dengue cases reported in Mardan

MARDAN: Seventy more cases of dengue fever were reported in the district and the total numbers of infected persons had reached 1,658 in the district, sources said.

During the last 24 hours, 70 cases of dengue fever were reported in the district. Most of the cases have been reported from Takhatbhai and Katlang tehsils.

In view of the growing number of dengue patients in Mardan district, Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif has imposed section-144 in the district and banned keeping old tyres in and scrap material in open places and open water tanks.