70 more dengue cases reported in Mardan

MARDAN: Seventy more cases of dengue fever were reported in the district and the total numbers of infected persons had reached 1,658 in the district, sources said.
During the last 24 hours, 70 cases of dengue fever were reported in the district. Most of the cases have been reported from Takhatbhai and Katlang tehsils.
In view of the growing number of dengue patients in Mardan district, Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif has imposed section-144 in the district and banned keeping old tyres in and scrap material in open places and open water tanks.
Rahimullah Yusufzai was a well-known journalist, who passed away in Peshawar in September 2021 after battling cancer...
JAMRUD: The local people here on Sunday blocked the Pak-Afghan highway for traffic at Ali Majid as a mark of protest...
MANSEHRA: The judge on duty here on Sunday handed over the former provincial minister, Ibrar Hussain, and four other...
MARDAN: The ratio of patients availing free healthcare services through Sehat Sahulat Programme at the Mardan Medical...
MARDAN: Provincial president of farmers’ union Haji Niamat Shah Roghani on Sunday demanded the Prime Minister...
MINGORA: A large number of people here on Sunday took to the streets against resurgence of terrorist activities and...
Comments