PMA Lahore election schedule

LAHORE : The biennial elections of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Lahore chapter, for session 2023-2024 will be held in December, 2022.

As per the constitution of PMA Lahore, the last date for renewal of membership and acquisition of new membership is 30th September, 2022. Membership forms can be obtained from PMA, Lahore office, 66-Ferozepur Road, during office hours.

LCCI election: Progressive Group in the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has constituted five committees to convince the members of the Lahore Chamber to vote for the candidates of the PIAF-FOUNDER alliance in the annual elections. According to a statement issued here Sunday, Progressive Group is contesting these elections as an ally of the Alliance and it's stalwart Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer is running for a slot in the Corporate Class. Decision to this effect was taken at a meeting here on Sunday with Progressive Group President Khalid Usman in the chair.