PMA Lahore election schedule

LAHORE : The biennial elections of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Lahore chapter, for session 2023-2024 will be held in December, 2022.
As per the constitution of PMA Lahore, the last date for renewal of membership and acquisition of new membership is 30th September, 2022. Membership forms can be obtained from PMA, Lahore office, 66-Ferozepur Road, during office hours.
LCCI election: Progressive Group in the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has constituted five committees to convince the members of the Lahore Chamber to vote for the candidates of the PIAF-FOUNDER alliance in the annual elections. According to a statement issued here Sunday, Progressive Group is contesting these elections as an ally of the Alliance and it's stalwart Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer is running for a slot in the Corporate Class. Decision to this effect was taken at a meeting here on Sunday with Progressive Group President Khalid Usman in the chair.
LAHORE : Alhamra Art Museum at Gaddafi Stadium will remain open on Saturdays and Sundays. The museum houses works of...
Islamabad: Institute of Space Technology , Islamabad in collaboration with National Centre of GIS and Space...
Islamabad : Given the rising number of encroachments on verandas, footpaths and roadside pavements in the markets the...
LAHORE : The syndicate of Government College University Lahore has approved four new BS and three MPhil programmes...
LAHORE : A female officer from Balochistan has been appointed as DPO Layyah for the first time in Punjab.SP Shazia...
LAHORE : World Health Organisation has re-endorsed the alarm raised by the Disaster Epidemiological Susceptibilities...
