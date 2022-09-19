Baloch woman appointed DPO Layyah

LAHORE : A female officer from Balochistan has been appointed as DPO Layyah for the first time in Punjab.

SP Shazia Sarwar from Bolan District of Balochistan has already served in different districts of Punjab. Shazia Sarwar was also posted as SP, Police School of Intelligence Lahore and AIG Gender Crime.

Punjab IG Faisal Shahkar said that two senior women officers have been included as board members in the Police Executive Board while the decision to establish the first police station for women in Gujranwala is also a link in the same chain.

The IG said that the role of women in the development of society is very important and the appointment of women officers in important positions in the field will bring positive results.