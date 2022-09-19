Baloch woman appointed DPO Layyah

LAHORE : A female officer from Balochistan has been appointed as DPO Layyah for the first time in Punjab.
SP Shazia Sarwar from Bolan District of Balochistan has already served in different districts of Punjab. Shazia Sarwar was also posted as SP, Police School of Intelligence Lahore and AIG Gender Crime.
Punjab IG Faisal Shahkar said that two senior women officers have been included as board members in the Police Executive Board while the decision to establish the first police station for women in Gujranwala is also a link in the same chain.
The IG said that the role of women in the development of society is very important and the appointment of women officers in important positions in the field will bring positive results.
LAHORE : Alhamra Art Museum at Gaddafi Stadium will remain open on Saturdays and Sundays. The museum houses works of...
Islamabad: Institute of Space Technology , Islamabad in collaboration with National Centre of GIS and Space...
Islamabad : Given the rising number of encroachments on verandas, footpaths and roadside pavements in the markets the...
LAHORE : The syndicate of Government College University Lahore has approved four new BS and three MPhil programmes...
LAHORE : The biennial elections of Pakistan Medical Association , Lahore chapter, for session 2023-2024 will be held...
LAHORE : World Health Organisation has re-endorsed the alarm raised by the Disaster Epidemiological Susceptibilities...
Comments