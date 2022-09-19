CM praises security on Chehlum

LAHORE : The chief minister expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements being made on the eve of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) across Punjab, including Lahore. The CM himself oversaw the security arrangements, remained in contact with the officials concerned till late at night and issued necessary directions in this regard. He praised police, administration and the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order along with the political and the administrative team on performing commendable duties.

CM announces upgrading Talagang hospital Assembly Members and ticket holders called on the chief minister at CM’s Office.

Those meeting with the CM Pervaiz Elahi included MNA Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Dullah, Fozia Behram, Malik Fida Hussain, District President Pir Waqar Hussain, ticket-holder from Sargodha Usama Mela and others. Matters pertaining to overall political situation and problems of the constituencies came under discussion. The MPs lauded the flood relief steps being taken by the Punjab government. The chief minister announced upgrading Talagang Hospital along with increasing the number of beds up to 100, adding that progress would also be seen in remote areas of Punjab, including Talagang. He emphasised that the neglected areas would be given equal progress, adding that the development projects would be chalked out in consultation with the MPs.

He denounced that the PMLN government had put the welfare projects of his tenure on the back burner for the sake of their political ego. He reprimanded that the PMLN did a grave injustice to the people of Punjab by halting his welfare projects. He highlighted that a record number of development works were being done during his previous tenure, adding that the politics of opponents was only limited to displaying pomp and show. CM underscored that even earlier we made a record of doing public service and InshaAllah will set new public service records even now.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Kallar Kahar. He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and ordered indiscriminate legal action against the driver found responsible for committing negligence.