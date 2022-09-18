Flood victims stage protest against PTI chief

CHARSADDA: Hundreds of flood-affected people on Saturday staged a protest against former prime minister Imran Khan and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for not providing them any relief following the devastating floods in the district.
Scores of flood victims gathered at the Farooq Azam Chowk and chanted slogans against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and the provincial government. They said that Imran Khan and PTI-led provincial government had ignored them during the critical times and now they were demanding votes.
The police swung into action and arrested a number of protesters, which prompted Aimal Wali Khan, the Awami National Party leader, to demand their immediate release.
The protest was staged at a time when Imran Khan was coming to Charsadda to address a public meeting as part of the election campaign on NA-24 slated for October 16.
The protesters said that the recent floods had destroyed their homes but neither the ex-premier nor the provincial government provided them any relief.
