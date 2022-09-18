Delegation from British varsity calls on KU vice chancellor

The deputy vice chancellor (research) of the Coventry University England, Prof Dr Richard Dashwood, on Friday visited the University of Karachi (KU) along with his team and called on KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi at the VC Secretariat to discuss matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the KU VC and the British scholar talked about capacity building and establishing a link for research scholars enrolled in different departments of the KU.

Prof Dashwood and his team stated that a lot of youngsters were enrolled in various universities in Pakistan and would like to share their knowledge and experiences with them. The two sides stressed the need for developing student-to-student connections by creating a conducive environment.

Prof Dashwood also expressed his interest in exploring the potential of joint research activities besides supporting students in funding and assisting them in studying abroad.

He mentioned that the Coventry University would like to encourage students enrolled in various MPhil and PhD programmes by providing opportunities for high-quality learning and research so that they could utilise their energy for the betterment of society.