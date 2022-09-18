JI flays Karachi police chief’s bid to downplay law

and order issue
By our correspondent
Reacting to Friday’s statement of the Karachi police chief who told the traders to stop complaining about law and order situation in the city as it was more peaceful than Lahore, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Secretary General Munem Zaffar on Saturday asked the Sindh police to improve the performance of the department instead of issuing statements to cover up their flaws.
The JI leader said that the remarks made by Karachi Additional IG Jawed Alam Odho were irresponsible
as they downplayed the situation of crime in the
metropolis by comparing the crime statistics of Lahore and Karachi.
The police should discharge their duty and ensure the security of life and possession of the people of Karachi, Zaffar said.
He added that when comparing the crime statistics of Lahore and Karachi, the police high ups should also share the number of innocent lives lost during crimes in the two cities.
Condemning the statement of the additional IGP, the JI leader dubbed it an attempt to create a lame excuse for the rapidly increasing lawlessness, street crime and loss of multiple lives due to resistance in robberies in the megalopolis.
He said that the additional IGP held those raising voice against street crimes responsible for portraying a fake image and that itself was tantamount to encouraging the criminal elements in the city.
The police and authorities must realise the unrest rapidly increasing among traders, professionals and other segments of society against the law enforcers and the government over their worst failure to curb crimes, he added.
He said the JI had recently held protest demonstrations against lawlessness and crimes in the city and the party would increase the scope of protest if the police department failed to put its house in order.
