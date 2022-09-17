Rulers unable to salvage economy: Imran

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. —Facebook Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Friday alleged the ‘imported government’ was completely directionless and the only achievement of this ‘cabal of crooks’ had been to get another NRO for the billions they looted.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “Imported govt is completely directionless. The only achievement of this cabal of crooks has been to get another NRO for the billions they looted from Pakistan”. “Who is responsible for this conspiracy against Pakistan? What we left behind & how the imported government, brought in through regime change conspiracy, has wreaked havoc with the economy,” he wrote.

Explaining his contention with statistics, he wrote, “In terms of growth rate (6%), industry, agriculture, employment, construction, exports, remittances & tax collection - at an all-time high. Now Pakistan faces unprecedented inflation hitting everyone, unemployment, food insecurity & Rupee in freefall”.

He pointed out that IMF and World Bank reports showed the ‘imported government’ had failed to prevent economy from going into tailspin despite inheriting a stabilised economy moving on an upward trajectory. This was reflected in the Economic Survey which identified our econ performance as the best in past 70 years.”