Neelum-Jhelum project not being abandoned: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has dismissed reports about the abandonment of the Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project or the work on it coming to a halt. The rebuttal came in response to a question about the progress on the project during a weekly news briefing. He said that the authorities detected a fault in the project and started working to fix the fault in coordination with the concerned entity, Gezhouba Group of China.

As per the FO spokesperson, the Chinese development group has already attained full mobilisation at the site and work is being carried out, with its completion projected in 2023. Iftikhar said that the FO will not tolerate any efforts to destabilise Pakistan.