People protest as missing girl found dead

PESHAWAR: A girl who had gone missing while going to a madrassa (religious seminary) was found dead in Badaber village on Friday.

Police said Sumaira, 24, went to a madrassa a few days back but did not return home.

The family later lodged a case about her missing.

A police official said her decomposed body was later found in a nearby dry water channel which was identified through her burqa. The locals blocked the main Indus Highway near Speen Jumat in Badaber to protest the incident.

Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded after the road was blocked for a long time. The protesters later announced to stage a protest outside the Chief Minister’s House.

Two similar incidents were reported in Badaber within a few days last year.

In the first incident, a boy was killed and his stomach cut with a knife.

Later, a young girl was allegedly raped and killed. Her body was found at a deserted place which had been burnt to destroy evidence.

A neighbour was later arrested in the second incident while the first incident remained untraced. The angry villagers had set on fire the house of the accused and demanded exemplary punishment to him.