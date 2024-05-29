28 killed after Quetta-bound passenger bus falls in ditch

People rescue victims of a passenger bus accident at a road. — Online/File

WASHUK: A passenger bus overturned and fell into a ditch in Balochistan's Washuk district, killing at least 28 people including women and children, rescue officials said on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, about 22 people sustained injuries in the accident and they have been moved to Basima Civil Hospital for treatment, according to Levies and rescue officials.

The accident took place after the tyre of the passenger bus burst, said the rescue officials. The bus was travelling from Gwadar to Quetta.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his condolences over the incident, praying for the departed souls.

The premier also directed the authorities concerned to provide assistance to the injured.

Balochistan's Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti offered his condolences over the loss of lives in the horrific accident and prayed for those who were wounded.

In two similar incidents in May, 13 people belonging to the same family were killed and nine others got wounded as a truck plunged into a ditch in Punjab's Khushab district.

The accident occurred because of a brake failure on Panj Pir Manawan Road in Khushab, consequently, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the ditch.

The deceased of the ill-fated crash included women, too, and the family was going to Khushab.

Meanwhile, 20 people lost their lives while 21 sustained injuries after a passenger bus veered off a narrow mountain road and plummeted into a ravine in a remote area of Diamer district, Gilgit Baltistan.

The mishap took place at the Yashokhal area on the Karakoram Highway in Diamer early Friday morning at around 5:30am, according to police.

The bus was on its way from Rawalpindi to Gilgit. Meanwhile, the police said there were at least 38 passengers on board.