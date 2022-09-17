Qadri stresses long-term prevention of floods

LAHORE:Founder and patron of Tehreek Minhaj-ul-Quran (TMQ) Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri said providing quick relief, food, medicines and shelters to nearly 35 million people affected by historically devastating floods is short term challenge but rehabilitating victims into their houses, restoring their livelihood is a long term challenge needing immediate attention, he said while talking to The News from Canada.

Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri suggested immediate high-level consultation with local and foreign experts to make suggestions on how to control or minimize flood damage, saying there must be a high-level commitment not to allow the suggestions from becoming part of the trash.

Foreign experts on environment, global warming and water management should also be consulted on construction of water reservoirs, which should be above politics and political parties must proceed with consensus on the issue. He warned that if the construction of water reservoirs and water management is further neglected, it would be a great disloyalty to the country.

He congratulated the welfare organisations and philanthropists who helped flood victims without delay, especially mentioning the Minhaj Welfare Foundation (MWF) which, he said, was also prominent in providing assistance to the affected areas without delay.

“MWF reached in Fazilpur, Rajanpur, Rojhan, Dera Ghazi Khan districts in south Punjab setting up model tent villages having solar tube wells, solar lamps, tandoors, proper toilets, medical camps, along with temporary schools with swings for children by Minhaj Education Society in the first phase. He said tents with a capacity for eight to ten people are being sent to the destroyed villages, while MWF is also helping reconstruction of mosques, seminaries and houses.