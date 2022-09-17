Pakistan Broadcasters Association delegation meets CM

LAHORE:A delegation of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at the Chief Minister’s Office to discuss their problems.

The chief minister assured them of resolving their problems on a priority basis. The delegation included association chairman Mian Amir Mahmood, vice-chairman Mir Ibrahim Rahman, secretary general Shakeel Masood and board member Tahir Khan. The chief minister said that he had always raised voice for freedom of the press. “I am committed to the principles of tolerance and respect in politics,” he added and stressed that national institutions are our dignity and they shouldn’t be made controversial. Respect for institutions is mandatory for everyone.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s media industry has developed at a fast pace and the role of media is of key importance in the current situation, he noted. The solution to the problems Pakistan is going through is in consensus and unity. I am striving to resolve public problems to give relief, he added. The secretary information and DGPR were also present.