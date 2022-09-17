Iran woman dies after arrest by morality police

TEHRAN: A young Iranian woman, who was in a coma after being arrested by the Islamic republic’s morality police, died on Friday, state media reported. "Unfortunately, she died and her body was transferred to the medical examiner’s office," state television reported.
Mahsa Amini, 22, was on a visit to Tehran with her family when she was detained by the specialist police unit that enforces the strict dress code obligatory for women since shortly after the Islamic revolution of 1979.
