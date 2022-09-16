SHC restrains FIA from taking any action against PTI leader

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday restrained Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking any coercive action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader in money laundering case.

PTI leader Mohammad Javed, a finance secretary of PTI, had challenged the show cause notice issued by FIA in relation to money laundering inquiry. Petitioner counsel submitted that his client is willing to cooperate with FIA with regard to inquiry but apprehended that coercive action may be taken against him. He sought protection and requested the court to restrain FIA from taking any coercive action against him in garb of inquiry.

The court issued notices to FIA and others and restrained FIA from taking any coercive action against him till next date of hearing. The court also directed petitioner to cooperate with the FIA in relation with inquiry.