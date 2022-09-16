South Korea arrests woman over dead children in suitcases in NZ

SEOUL: South Korean police said on Thursday they have arrested a woman accused of murdering her two children, whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand last month.

The 42-year-old -- reportedly a South Korean-born New Zealand national -- was arrested in the southeastern city of Ulsan, police said, and has been transferred to the capital Seoul to face extradition proceedings.

"Police arrested the suspect at an apartment in Ulsan on Thursday following a stakeout with tips on her whereabouts and CCTV footage," South Korea’s National Police Agency said in a statement.

"The suspect is accused by the New Zealand police of having murdered her two children -- aged seven and 10 at the time -- in around 2018 in the Auckland area." "She’s been found to have arrived in South Korea after the crime and has been in hiding ever since," it added.