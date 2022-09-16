 
Friday September 16, 2022
Six players invited for squash camp

By Our Correspondent
September 16, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A total of six players have been invited to the training camp that got underway here at the Mushaf Squash Complex for the preparation of the 21st Asian Squash Team Championship to be held from October 31 at Cheongju in Korea.

