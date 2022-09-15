Wasa to use solar system for disposal stations

LAHORz:In a bid to reduce financial burden, Water And Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has signed an agreement with Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency for installation of solar power systems at the agency's installations.

The agreement was signed by Wasa MD Ghafran Ahmed and Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency Managing Director Abdul Rehman here on Wednesday. In this regard, a delegation of Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency arrived at Wasa Head Office.

According to the agreement, the Multan Road Disposal Station will be shifted to solar power and the project will start producing 1 Mega Watt solar energy in mid-2023.

The Wasa Managing Director said the project cost was around Rs160 million. He said introduction of solar energy in Wasa will promote clean and green Pakistan and will reduce environmental pollution in the provincial metropolis. To a question, the Managing Director said the agency was paying more than Rs 70 crore as electricity bills per month.

He said after conversion of Wasa installations on solar energy, the huge expenses on per month electricity bills will be reduced a lot.

As a first step, the agency's Multan Road Disposal Station to solar energy, Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed said, adding Wasa was continuously introducing new and innovative technology to increase its efficiency. DMD Manan Ahmed, Abdul Latif, Director Imtiaz Mujtabi Ghori and other officers participated in the meeting.