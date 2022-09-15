Police present ‘missing person’ before IHC

ISLAMABAD: Police presented a “missing person” before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday. The court ordered the police to conduct a comprehensive investigation regarding Haseeb Hamza’s disappearance, and sought a report from the police within 10 days. Petitioner Zulifqar Ali informed the court that his son, who had reportedly gone missing on August 23, had returned home.

His son called him early (Wednesday) morning, and told that he was standing near a hospital, he said. On the court’s query, Haseeb said he did not know where he was taken as he was blindfolded.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked the police whether it had investigated where Haseeb had remained during the time of his disappearance. Neither anyone was held accountable nor responsibility was fixed. The court could not do anything beyond the Constitution and law, he added.

The complaint of Haseeb’’s disappearance was filed on August 23, but no first information report was registered by the police, the chief justice said. The chief justice observed that how the system would function as the people were still getting disappeared.

Advocate General Barrister Jahangir Jadoon admitted that there were some weaknesses in the system, however, the police would completely investigate the matter.

The government had directed the Inspector General of Islamabad Police to take immediate action if any such complaint was lodged. He said the court orders were being implemented fully. The chief justice instructed the IGP Islamabad to personally monitor the inquiry process about Haseeb’s disappearance and submit a report within 10 days.