Siraj wants Army chief’s appointment on seniority basis

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said the Army Chief’s appointment should be made on seniority principle like Chief Justice of Supreme Court.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sirajul Haq said liking and disliking element is natural when one appoints other on the key post. Expressing concern on politicizing the appointment of armed forces’ chief by the PDM and the PTI, he said both sides showed their interest in seeking establishment support for their future political programs. He advised the establishment to stay away from politics besides asking the political leadership not to drag the armed forces into political matters.

“Every institute should work within the limits defined in the constitution,” said the JI chief, adding that JI had decided to approach the court on inclusion of multiple taxes in electricity bills by the government.

Siraj said the federal and provincial governments’ slow response disappointed the masses, adding the government should show seriousness in rehabilitation process. He warned the rulers against corruption in distribution of aid among flood victims.