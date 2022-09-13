2,211 child abuse cases reported, data shows

SUKKUR: In a report of a local NGO, it is revealed that during the past six months nearly 2,211 child abuse cases with both boys and girls were registered.

It is pertinent to mention that the data of sexual abuse with the children was collected from the 79 newspapers, saying the majority of the cases can be categorised as rape, sodomy and abduction for sexual abuse.

While a gender split analysis shows that the female reported cases of child sexual abuse are more in number than male cases and out of total 2,211 children, who were sexually abused, 1,004 were boys and 1,207 were girls.

The report said that nearly 803 boys and girls were kidnapped, and among them 298 were boys and 243 were girls, who allegedly either raped or sodomised, while numbers of gang rape/sodomy cases were also very high as 128 children were subjected for the physical abuse and among which 41 were girls and 87 were boys.

The NGO’s report said as many as 1,564 cases in Punjab, 338 cases in Sindh, 199 cases in Islamabad, 77 cases in KPK, and 23 cases in Baluchistan as well as 10 cases in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, were reported. Nearly 52 percent cases were reported from urban areas and 48 percent cases were reported from rural areas.