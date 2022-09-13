Pakistan, China decide to boost CPEC security

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have agreed to counter the agendas of hostile elements through mutual efforts for ensuring safety and security of Chinese personnel and projects in Pakistan, reported state run radio on Monday.

The understanding was reached during the 9th meeting of the Joint Working Group on Safety and Security of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), in Islamabad. During the meeting, both sides reiterated that ensuring safety and security of CPEC projects is of immense significance in furthering the bilateral relations.

The Chinese side acknowledged the measures taken by Pakistan for safety and security of Chinese projects and personnel in the country. They also appreciated the efforts made towards unearthing the perpetrators and facilitators of terrorist incidents targeting Chinese nationals in Pakistan. The meeting also discussed proposal of establishing a separate Joint Working Group for security of non-corridor projects.