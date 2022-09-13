Iran says ‘ready to cooperate’ with UN N-watchdog

TEHRAN: Iran reaffirmed on Monday its "readiness" to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog, after the agency said in a report it "cannot assure" the peaceful nature of Tehran’s nuclear programme.

The finding last week by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) further complicated diplomatic efforts to revive a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers, including the United States.

Iran is "ready to cooperate with the agency to clear up the false and unrealistic perceptions regarding its peaceful nuclear activities", foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a press conference.

Tehran declares its "readiness to continue constructive cooperation with the IAEA", Kanani added, also pointing to the agency’s "obligations". In its report last Wednesday, the IAEA said it was "not in a position to provide assurance that Iran’s nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful".