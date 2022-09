Art world to mark 50 years since Picasso’s death

MADRID: From the Prado museum to the Pompidou Centre and New York’s Met, the art world has mobilised to stage "an unprecedented" 42 exhibitions marking 50 years since Picasso’s death, officials said on Monday.

Prepared over the past 18 months by France and Spain, the "Year of Picasso" initiative will involve "38 very important art institutions in Europe and the United States," Spanish Culture Minister Miquel Iceta told reporters.

The aim is to "show off all the facets" of Picasso, said French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak, describing him as "the most famous and emblematic modern artist". Picasso was born in the Spanish city of Malaga in 1881 and died in Mougins on the French Riviera in 1973.