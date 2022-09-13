Tennis player Haniya brings laurels to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s 12-year old tennis prodigy Haniya Minhas has emerged victorious in the Girls’ 12 and Under singles, doubles and mixed doubles at the recently concluded Little Mo Internationals in New York.

In the Girls’ singles, Haniya defeated Juliana Castellanos Trujillo 6-1, 6-1 in straight sets. She then teamed up with Juliana for the Girls’ 12 doubles, where they beat Nella Glowacka and Janita Files 8-3 in the final.

Thomas O'Neill and Haniya teamed up for the Mixed doubles defeating Ishaan Yadlapalli and Elizabeth Sabaev with a score of 8-5 in the final. “These trophies mean a lot to me and I want to continue playing to the best of my abilities,” said Haniya.

The “Little Mo” Tournaments are important launching events for the rising stars. Little Mo is named after Maureen Connolly, the winner of nine major singles titles and the first woman to win a Grand Slam.

She is also the only player in history to win a title without losing a set at all four major championships and was a leading player in her time.