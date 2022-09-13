Sindh govt to legislate to regulate tuition fees of varsities

The Sindh government has decided to introduce a comprehensive law to regulate the tuition fees of universities. Sindh Universities and Boards Minister Ismail Rahoo said this on Monday while inaugurating an office of the department.

He said he had taken notice of universities charging extra fees. He added that some private universities had been collecting hefty amounts in the head of tuition fees and not giving compensation in fees to deserving students.

He directed the universities and boards secretary to issue a notice to all universities, including the state-run universities, seeking their record and policy regarding the fee structure. Rahoo said the department would ensure coordination with private and public universities so that the higher education in the province could flourish.

He said that the recent rains and floods had badly affected the state of education in Sindh with many universities, colleges and schools closed. He added that education was a priority of the Sindh government and a strategy would be formed to continue with education in the aftermath of the floods.