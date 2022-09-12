‘Pakistan doesn’t have resources to deal with devastating effects of climate change’

Aerial view of flood affected areas. —APP

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said Sunday Pakistan continues to air its reservations about the role of developed states responsible for carbon emissions, as countries like Pakistan, accounting for less than 1% of global emissions, are vulnerable to natural disasters linked to climate change.

Sanjrani expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of a dinner he hosted in honour of the visiting President of Inter-Parliamentary Union Duarte Pacheco at the Parliament House here. The dinner was attended by a large number of members of the Parliament and top officials.

“The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) can play an effective role in creating a financial balance between major countries responsible for climate change and countries like Pakistan. Countries like Pakistan do not have the resources they need to deal with the devastating effects of climate change,” the Senate chairman said. He emphasised the IPU can take up this devastating flood situation in Pakistan as an emergency agenda item in its upcoming meeting, adding there is an urgent need for positive steps by the IPU member states in these difficult times.

Speaking on the occasion, the president of IPU described his visit to Pakistan as very important, saying, “We appreciate Pakistan’s role in the IPU. I was very sad to know about the devastation of the floods”. He said IPU member states will have to play an effective role in expediting the relief and rehabilitation process.