‘Over 11,000 FIRs digitised in Mardan’

MARDAN: Police in Mardan district have introduced a record management system in which more than 11,000 FIRs have been digitized, a senior official said on Saturday.

District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan said that after assuming charge in Mardan district, they launched the Police Station Record Management System to ensure that all FIRs are available online.

“All 18 police stations of Mardan district have been provided with computers and Internet facilities. When a complainant visits a police station for an FIR, a cop types the FIR in the computer and submits it in the management system.

The cop also hands over a copy of the computer-generated FIR to the complainant if he or she needs it,” the official elaborated. He said that more than 11,000 FIRs, lodged since the beginning of the year 2022 so far, have been digitized in Mardan district.

He said that previously the FIRs used to be manual only, but now the massive paperwork had also been reduced while the FIRs are easily available online, instead of the heavy files that used to be searched for old FIRs in the past.

The DPO also said he had launched a Complaint Management System, wherein all complainants’ data is stored. Upon entering the mobile phone number or CNIC number of a complainant, all the record of the complaint appears in the online system.