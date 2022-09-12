Employees demand continuation of electricity bills’ payment for official flats

Islamabad : The Federal Government employees residing in government flats have protested against withdrawal of facility of payment of electricity bills of heavy water pumps by the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD).

The Pak PWD office has now asked residents of government flats being occupied by employees from BPS-1 to BPS-14 to pool money for payment of electricity bill for water pumps, which run into thousands of rupees. “ We have been asked to pay electricity bill for water pumping despite the fact that five per cent maintenance charges are being deducted monthly from our salaries,” a resident of CAT-IV in Sector I-9/4, said.

He said they have received a bill of over Rs28,000 for the months of July and August.

The residents of flats of CAT-IV and V in Sector I-9/4 have also addressed a letter to the Federal Secretary for Housing and Works demanding to continue facility of payment electricity bill for water pumping for the government flats.

They said that the Ministry of Finance releases funds to the government departments for payment for electricity bills for use of different facilities but the facility is not extended to them despite the fact that five per cent maintenance charges are also deducted from their salaries.