GCU shifts six more academic, admin depts to KSK campus

LAHORE:In what may be called a major transition in the Government College University (GCU) Lahore, six more academic and administrative departments have been completely shifted to the 370-acre New Campus located at Kala Shah Kaku (KSK).

The newly shifted academic departments include Mathematics, Statistics, and Fine Arts, while administrative departments are Treasury, GCU Press, and Quality Enhancement Cell. Last year, five academic departments were moved to the New Campus.

Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, GCU’s VC, told: “We are at 401+ in the Times Higher Education global ranking of young universities. We are making this transition to ensure that our university continues to thrive and become among the 100 leading universities. We must rapidly expand our infrastructure and improve our learning processes significantly if we wish to be in the race.”

While talking about the facilities and future plans, the VC said: “We have already initiated a project of the urban forest in collaboration with various organisations.

In the two-year time, you will see a lush green campus, we will be completing the buildings of the central library, Sufi Centre, girls’ hostel, faculty residences, and an academic block that will accommodate six more academic departments. We are also adding three new buses to our fleet in a month or so.

All these departments decided to shift voluntarily. We are utilising all our resources to resolve any teething issues.” The VC further said, spacious classrooms, flexible timetable, and fresh air in the New Campus has no alternate.

Because of ample space, teacher-student interaction is more frequent than before. Each department has its own library which was not possible in the Old Campus. Six seminar libraries and one archive are already functional at the New Campus. Our students will be more productive and bring new and innovative ideas to their research projects.

The VC stressed that the shifting of the departments would not only develop a new culture in the University but will also meaningfully contribute to the rapidly developing educational hub in the suburbs of Lahore.

Greenbelts, parks cleaning planned: City administration has decided to start a big campaign for greenbelts and parks of the City, under which hundreds of PHA employees will work simultaneously in one area daily.

The decision was taken by Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Amir Jan on Sunday while chairing a meeting. He said the process of cleaning the greenbelts of the roads and parks will start at 5am.

He said that the PHA had to give the most attention to the parks. Commissioner Lahore said that all the parks should be divided into three levels and small parks will be the first priority. He said that PHA should make their condition equal to category one parks and activate the gymnasiums and sports halls attached to the parks. The staff of PHA should be fully active.