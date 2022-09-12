Remove the cap

There is a need to remove the bar on examination attempts currently in place in many of our government universities. Students in most public higher education institutions are only allowed three attempts to pass a subject; if they fail to do so they have to change their course or degree. Students who have already spent two years in college cannot switch fields so easily. This also forces them to delay their entry into the job market, burdening their parents.

Students are also left unable to claim credits from the courses they have already passed, totally discounting their previous efforts. In addition, a bar on attempts disproportionately hurts part-time, poor and adult students and household females aspiring for an education.

M Shaikh

Islamabad