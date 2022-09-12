Remove the cap

There is a need to remove the bar on examination attempts currently in place in many of our government universities. Students in most public higher education institutions are only allowed three attempts to pass a subject; if they fail to do so they have to change their course or degree. Students who have already spent two years in college cannot switch fields so easily. This also forces them to delay their entry into the job market, burdening their parents.
Students are also left unable to claim credits from the courses they have already passed, totally discounting their previous efforts. In addition, a bar on attempts disproportionately hurts part-time, poor and adult students and household females aspiring for an education.
M Shaikh
Islamabad
The ongoing floods that have submerged a third of our country can safely be termed a manmade disaster. The failure to...
Imran Khan has been accusing the ruling coalition of hatching conspiracies to get him disqualified. According to him,...
The recent rains have led to an alarming rise in cases of dengue fever. Over 2000 cases have been reported in Karachi...
The incumbent government has presided over a drastic increase in electricity prices during its five months in power....
We all respect and give due credit to the overseas Pakistanis, who work hard and remit badly needed foreign exchange...
This refers to the news report ‘PM surrenders Rs350m gifts’ . This move will be worthwhile if instead of...
Comments