September 11, 2022
September 11, 2022

MINGORA: The Taliban have reportedly kidnapped a man for ransom from Balasoor area in Matta tehsil in Swat district. Muhammad Hayat, the brother of kidnapped person Muhammad Farosh, registered a FIR with the CTD that the members of the TTP had phoned from Afghanistan and were demanding Rs10 million as ransom for his release.

