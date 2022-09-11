MINGORA: The Taliban have reportedly kidnapped a man for ransom from Balasoor area in Matta tehsil in Swat district. Muhammad Hayat, the brother of kidnapped person Muhammad Farosh, registered a FIR with the CTD that the members of the TTP had phoned from Afghanistan and were demanding Rs10 million as ransom for his release.
