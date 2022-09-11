NC names 36 players selected for national camp

KARACHI: FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee on Saturday unveiled names of 36 footballers for the country's senior football team camp in connection with preparations for future national duty.

The list does not include the country's skipper Saddam Hussain. Saddam could not attend the trials due to his departmental issues but the skipper has said that he is ready to join the camp if he is invited for it. “I called a top official of the national team on Friday but he did not receive the call. Yes, I was engaged in some departmental job issues and now I am free and ready to join the camp,” Saddam told 'The News' here on Saturday.

NC plans to arrange some international matches for the national team which has suffered a lot during the last eight years because of inactivity due to internal wrangling among football factions and FIFA sanctions which were seen twice due to third party's interference.

NC said in a statement that initially 90 players from different cities of Pakistan were invited for trials and 36 have been chosen for the camp based on their fitness and performance.

Camp probables:

Goalkeepers: Saqib Hanif, Abdul Basit, Tanveer Mumtaz, Hassan Ali, Salman-ul-Haq, Usman Ali, Defenders: Syed Abdullah Shah, Muhammad Rizwan Nawaz, Saeed Khan, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Sardar Wali, Haseeb Ahmed Khan, Mohib Ullah, Ali Khan, Umer Hayat, Zain Jr., Toqeer Ul Hassan, Abdul Qadeer Khan, Waseem Asghar, Muhammad Sohail, and Junaid Ahmed Shah.

Midfielders: Ali Uzair Mahmood, Zain Senior, Adnan Saeed, Muhammad Khurram, Alamgir Ali Khan Ghazi, Umair Ali and Muhammad Taha, Forwards: Afzal, Shayek Dost, Muhammad Waleed Khan, Moin Ahmed, Muhammad Adeel Younas, Amir Aslam, Muhammad Waheed, Ali Agha.